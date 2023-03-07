Central Piedmont And Truist Bank Establish Honors Program

Through a generous gift from Truist Bank, Central Piedmont Community College will establish an Honors Program, opening with the start of the 2023 fall semester.

The Honors Program will seek to develop excellence in students by providing high quality enrichment experiences that are intellectually challenging and result in deeper learning. The Honors Program will engage students in meaningful academic, personal, and social development experiences to create independent thinkers and life-long learners through the construction of knowledge.

“The Honors Program is an example of how Central Piedmont is committed to elevating student success,” said Dr. Deninne Pritchett, Honors Program faculty director.

