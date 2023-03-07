Emeritus Charlotte Professor Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From North Carolina Dance Education Organization (NCDEO)
Retired Associate Professor of Dance Karen Hubbard received a Lifetime Achievement Award from North Carolina Dance Education Organization (NCDEO) at the 2023 conference held at UNC Charlotte. The North Carolina Dance Education Organization is the state affiliate of the National Dance Education Organization. The NCDEO Lifetime Achievement Award honors dance educators in North Carolina who have made significant and lasting contributions to dance education in the state throughout their careers.