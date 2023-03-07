UNC Charlotte Celebrates Women’s History Month
Celebrate Women’s History Month at UNC Charlotte:
Thursday, March 16, 4 to 6 p.m.
Steps on our Journey: Women of Color Faculty Roundtable
College of Health and Human Services, Room 281, and live stream
Tuesday, March 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Roundtable: Reflecting Back and Moving Forward, Black and Women of Color Leadership and Empowerment in the New South
Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 South Tryon Street
Thursday, March 23
Virtual Presentations: Controlling Our Bodies, Controlling Our Lives
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Zoom
“Trans Approaches to Reproductive Justice,” Ash Williams, Charlotte alum and trans activist
- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Zoom
Wednesday, March 29
{We Move} Feminism and Activism, Then and Now
A gender-expansive dialogue series that includes topics relevant to all genders. All invited, no registration required.
- Noon to 2 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union, Second Floor
Community Resource Fair
- 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Halton Reading Room, Atkins Library
“Legacies of Gender and Women’s Activism at Bennett College,”
Speaker: Linda Brown, Greensboro sit-ins participant
- 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union Theater
TikTok Boom Film Screening and Talk Back Student Panel