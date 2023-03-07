Wednesday, March 8, 2023
UNC Charlotte Celebrates Women’s History Month

Celebrate Women’s History Month at UNC Charlotte:

Thursday, March 16, 4 to 6 p.m.
Steps on our Journey: Women of Color Faculty Roundtable
College of Health and Human Services, Room 281, and live stream

Tuesday, March 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Roundtable: Reflecting Back and Moving Forward, Black and Women of Color Leadership and Empowerment in the New South
Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 South Tryon Street

Thursday, March 23
Virtual Presentations: Controlling Our Bodies, Controlling Our Lives 

  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Zoom
    “Trans Approaches to Reproductive Justice,” Ash Williams, Charlotte alum and trans activist
  • 6 to 7:30 p.m., Zoom

Wednesday, March 29
{We Move} Feminism and Activism, Then and Now

A gender-expansive dialogue series that includes topics relevant to all genders. All invited, no registration required.

  • Noon to 2 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union, Second Floor
    Community Resource Fair
  • 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Halton Reading Room, Atkins Library 
    “Legacies of Gender and Women’s Activism at Bennett College,” 
    Speaker: Linda Brown, Greensboro sit-ins participant
  • 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union Theater
    TikTok Boom Film Screening and Talk Back Student Panel 

