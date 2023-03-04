UNC Charlotte Wins 4th Annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge

UNC Charlotte earned $10,000 to address food insecurity in the fourth annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, finishing first among 14 other North Carolina colleges and universities. The competition is judged on events, collecting rewards program participants, social media posts, check-in meeting attendance and shopping points.

The Collegiate Hunger Challenge was created by Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement, a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students on civic and social responsibility.

