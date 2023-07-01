Johnson & Wales Symposium Focuses On Student Research, Design & Innovation

Inventing devices and instruments for accessibility and affordability. Making healthcare more compassionate. Reducing food waste. Highlighting racial disparities. Monitoring environmental impacts. Rethinking the design process.

These are just some of the innovative research and design projects Johnson & Wales students conduct and create. JWU’s inaugural Student Research, Design & Innovation Symposium held on April 25, 2023 gave a visual (and sometimes literal) taste of Wildcats’ work to the greater JWU communities of Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina. This article highlights a random sampling of JWU student accomplishments from the 2022-2023 academic year.

