Charlotte Professor Wins Harvard Radcliffe Institute Fellowship

Fushcia-Ann Hoover, assistant professor of geography and earth sciences, was named a member of the Harvard Radcliffe Institute’s 2023-24 class of fellows. As a Radcliffe-Salata Climate Justice Fellow, Hoover will explore Black feminist ecological theory as a means for anti-racist environmental planning.

The Radcliffe fellowship offers scholars in the humanities, sciences, social sciences and arts — as well as writers, journalists and other distinguished professionals — a rare chance to pursue ambitious projects for a full year in a vibrant interdisciplinary setting amid the resources of Harvard.

