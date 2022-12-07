Johnson & Wales Tennis Teams Give Back To Charlotte

The Johnson & Wales University men’s and women’s tennis teams have embarked on a year-long community service project that allows them to use their tennis expertise to benefit the local community.

The teams are offering free tennis clinics three times a week at Tuckaseegee Road Recreation Center that are free and open to children in the area ages 6 to 18. The clinics started in October and are continuing through November. The clinics will resume again in the Spring once the weather allows.

MORE >>>