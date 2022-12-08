The Research and Business Partners Celebration Is Back At UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte’s business and innovation partners returned to the University Wednesday, Dec. 7, after a three-year, pandemic-related hiatus for the Research and Business Partners Celebration hosted by the Division of Research.

The evening’s program, “Research Shapes What’s Next,” highlighted the year’s research successes and showcased UNC Charlotte’s faculty, alumni and students who are immersed in research for current or eventual entrepreneurial ventures. The PORTAL (Partnership, Outreach and Research to Accelerate Learning) Building, the University’s innovation center located in the heart of UNC Charlotte’s research campus, provided a backdrop that highlighted the value of the collaborative innovation that occurs through the convergence of University and corporate expertise and resources.

