Newsweek Awards 5 Stars To UNC Charlotte In America’s Top Online Colleges

Newsweek has ranked UNC Charlotte No. 18 on its student-focused list of America’s Top Online Colleges for 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be ranked among the best online universities in the nation, especially since Newsweek’s ranking is based on the surveys of those closest to the program: our students,” said Asher Haines, associate provost of the UNC Charlotte School of Professional Studies. “This speaks to the hard work of our faculty and the talented design teams that help them create their online courses.”

Charlotte moved up from No. 66 in last year’s ranking and was awarded five stars out of five in the report, the highest recognition.

