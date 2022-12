The Black Alumni Chapter and the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association invite you to attend the Fall 2022 Donning of the Kente ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Please RSVP no later than Dec. 9. Due to the intimate nature of the ceremony and a limited number of stoles, late registrations will not be accepted.

Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided after the ceremony.

