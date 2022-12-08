Charlotte’s Excellence Fund Provides Financial Modeling Training

More than 70 Belk College students received professional financial training during a two-day workshop funded by the Dean’s Excellence Fund.

Administered through Training the Street, the workshop enabled students to use quantitative and analytical tools to their advantage.

“Financial modeling is a critical, in-demand skill in the workplace,” said Ethan Chiang, associate professor of finance. “The students overwhelmingly appreciated the college’s support for this initiative that better prepared them for their job search or daily business operations.”

