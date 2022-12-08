Davidson College Prof Brings Home Gold From The Olympics Of The Art World

Many artists dream of heading to Italy for Venice Biennale, known as “The Olympics of the Art World.”

Davidson College Assistant Professor Jennifer Garcia Peacock gladly accepted an invitation to co-curate a project in Venice during this year’s event.

In an especially happy ending, Garcia Peacock will come home with a gold: The European Cultural Centre’s (ECC) top award for Universities and Research-based Projects.

“It’s been such an honor to represent Davidson on the global stage,” Garcia Peacock said. “And it was so special to include students in the work that led us here.”

