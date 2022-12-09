President Appointed For Johnson & Wales University Charlotte

Richard G. Mathieu, Ph.D., has been appointed president of the Charlotte Campus of Johnson & Wales University (JWU), effective January 3, 2023.

“Dr. Mathieu will join JWU next month ready to achieve JWU’s systemwide strategic objectives in pursuit of the university’s mission, essential learning outcomes, and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said JWU Chancellor, Mim L. Runey, LP.D. “We are looking forward to Dr. Mathieu being visible and active in the Charlotte business, civic and higher education communities on behalf of JWU.”

Dr. Mathieu joins Johnson & Wales University from Queens University where he served as dean of the McColl College of Business and the interim dean of the Blair College of Health.

