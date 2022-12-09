Charlotte Fall Commencement Celebrates 3600+ Graduates

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, UNC Charlotte will hold Fall Commencement ceremonies for 2022 graduates in Dale F. Halton Arena. Three ceremonies are scheduled in which 2,387 students will receive undergraduate degrees; 1,266 students will be awarded graduate degrees.

Friday’s 1 p.m. ceremony is for the undergraduates of the College of Arts + Architecture, Belk College of Business, College of Computing and Informatics and College of Health and Human Services. The 6 p.m. ceremony is for all graduate students — doctoral, master’s and graduate certificate programs.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for the undergraduates of the Cato College of Education, The William States Lee College of Engineering and College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

MORE >>>