Charlotte Athletes To Receive Mental Health And Wellness App

AthleteTalk, LLC will partner with UNC Charlotte to provide AthleteTalk – a mental health and wellness app – to all 49ers’ student-athletes. In addition to providing 49ers’ student-athletes with three, one-year subscriptions, AthleteTalk will also provide access to monthly virtual mental health “talks”.

The Charlotte 49ers have a storied athletics program and boast Final Four finishes in four of the five decades in which they have competed at the NCAA Division I level: 1970s (Men’s Basketball, 1977), 1990s (Men’s Soccer, 1996), 2000s (Men’s Golf, 2007) and 2010s (Men’s Soccer, 2011).

“The mental and emotional wellbeing of our student-athletes are of primary concern to the Health and Wellbeing departments here at UNC Charlotte,” said Dr. Mari Ross, Associate Vice Chancellor. “AthleteTalk is a key partner in ensuring our athletes have real-world, real-time access to mental health resources. UNC Charlotte is excited to add another valuable tool to assist our student-athletes in their mental wellness journey.

MORE >>>