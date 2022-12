The Harris YMCA performing company presents the 20th Anniversary Nutcracker.

Saturday 12/17-Shows *10:30, **1:30, 4:30 and 7:30

Sunday 12/18-Shows *1 and 4

*Meet and Greet the cast, an hour before the Saturday, 10:30am and Sunday, 1:00PM

Take pictures with cast and go up on stage.

