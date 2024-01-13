Kenny Nguyen Exhibit At Central Piedmont

In a captivating showcase of artistic brilliance, Central Piedmont’s Dove Gallery is set to host an exhibition by the highly acclaimed Vietnamese artist, Kenny Nguyen. Hailing from Vietnam and equipped with a background in fashion design, Nguyen has made a significant mark by exhibiting his creations not only across the United States but also on the international stage.

As a Vietnamese immigrant who has seamlessly transitioned into life as an artist in the United States, much of Nguyen’s oeuvre delves into profound explorations of cultural identity, displacement, reconciliation with the past, and the seamless fusion of Vietnamese and American cultures.

Nguyen employs silk as a medium to pay homage to his Vietnamese heritage. He ingeniously deconstructs the silk into strips, dipping each one in paint. These thousands of strips coalesce into what Nguyen aptly terms “deconstructed paintings.” The process of deconstruction, reconstruction, and the metamorphosis of delicate silk into sculptural paintings serve as a metaphor for Nguyen’s personal journey—a journey of crafting his unique identity by incorporating the myriad elements that define him today.

Every piece crafted by Nguyen is meticulously arranged and pinned into position, ensuring that each installation is a unique visual experience. The three-dimensional form, reminiscent of undulating waves, adds dynamism to the stationary artwork. The delicate fabric strips, responding to subtle drafts of air from ventilation or the movements of passers-by, infuse an element of movement into each piece.

The exhibition, titled ‘Land/mark,’ promises to showcase new works by Nguyen, offering an immersive experience for art enthusiasts. In addition to the exhibition, interactive workshops scheduled for January 24 and March 14 will provide students with an opportunity to witness and learn Nguyen’s distinctive process of creating these captivating deconstructed paintings.

Mark your calendars for this enthralling artistic journey, set to unfold at Central Piedmont Central Campus, Parr Center Student Union, 1201 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204, from January 8 to March 15.

