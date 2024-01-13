Alumni’s Journey From Queens University Of Charlotte To A Life Of Giving

In a heartwarming journey that started at Queens University of Charlotte, Rev. Wes Pitts ’08 set out with dreams of full-time ministry. Drawn in by the tight-knit campus community that allowed him to experience the vibrant city of Charlotte while staying connected to his Presbyterian roots, Pitts graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History with a self-designated minor in human rights.

Since then, Pitts’ life has been a testament to service and sacrifice for the betterment of his community. Currently serving as the pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Reidsville, N.C., he embodies the Queens motto of ‘not to be served, but to serve,’ a commitment he shares with his wife and fellow Queens alum, Liz Whittington ’07.

During his time on campus, Pitts was actively involved with the Belk Chapel, extending his commitment even after completing his work-study role there. His dedication to service took him on mission trips to Guatemala, where he also initiated a club for Presbyterian students, secured funding for Room at the Inn, and provided aid after Hurricane Katrina.

As a Community Service Scholar, Pitts fulfilled service hours each semester, working for the Red Cross and driving low-income individuals to medical appointments. Under the guidance of Chaplain Diane Mowrey, he was inspired to go out and serve, applying the knowledge gained in classes, such as the impactful theodicy and the problem of evil course.

It was at Queens that Pitts crossed paths with his future wife, Liz Whittington. Meeting in Dr. Whalen’s history of religion in America class, their friendship blossomed into a beautiful love story. After getting married in 2010, they embarked on a journey to Korea to teach English before returning to the United States for further impactful endeavors.

Following their time in Korea, the couple moved to Atlanta, where Pitts worked with Americorps, serving in low-income schools. Subsequently, he pursued seminary in Chicago, realizing a long-held dream. Returning to the Charlotte area, Pitts served as the director of Christian education at First Presbyterian Church of Statesville before settling in Reidsville four years ago as the pastor of First Presbyterian Reidsville.

Community service remains at the core of Pitts’ identity, a value instilled during his time at Queens. This commitment extends to their household, as the couple recently became certified foster parents, welcoming their first foster placement. Reflecting their time on campus, Pitts and Whittington continue to use their time, talents, and resources to contribute to the well-being of their community.

Their dedication to service is not limited to personal endeavors; they invite fellow Queens alumni to join the Royal Day of Service. This January 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., they will be assisting the Out of the Garden Project by packing reclaimed food for those experiencing food insecurity. A testament to the enduring spirit of giving that began at Queens, their journey is a beautiful narrative of love, service, and commitment to making a positive impact.

