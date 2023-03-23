Lavender Graduation is a ceremony held on college campuses nationwide to honor lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied students.

Sponsored by UNC Charlotte’s Office of Identity Equity and Engagement and the LGBTQ+ Staff and Faculty Caucus, each year, Lavender Graduation at UNC Charlotte focuses on LGBTQIA+ and allied graduating students and their achievements.

“It is a chance for students in the community to celebrate individual and community accomplishments while simultaneously having a space to be unapologetically themselves,” said Chelsea Ortiz, assistant director for sexual and gender diversity in the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement.

