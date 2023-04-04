‘Lost Girl’ Free Tickets For Central Piedmont Students

Central Piedmont Theatre presents J.M. Barries’s ‘Lost Girl,’ its first theatrical performance in the New Theater in the Parr Center.

Long after returning from Neverland, Wendy decides that she must find Peter in order to reclaim her kiss and move on with her life. Along the way, she meets other girls who went to Neverland and learns she is not alone.

A coming-of-age exploration of first love and lasting loss, Lost Girl continues the story of J.M. Barrie’s beloved character – the girl who had to grow up.

Show times:

April 21, 22, 27, 28, 29: 7:30 p.m.

April 23 & 30: 2:30 p.m.

MORE >>>