NC State Alumna Flying To The Moon

North Carolina State University alumna, Christina Koch, has been assigned, with three other astronauts, to NASA’s Artemis Mission 2—a 10 day exploratory mission to the moon, set to launch in November 2024.

Koch was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. She served as flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS) for Expedition 59, 60 and 61. Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalks.

She received bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and physics, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering.

With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. Collaborate with commercial and international partners will establish the first long-term presence on the Moon. What will be learned on and around the Moon will enable NASA to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.