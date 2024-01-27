Lu’Cye Patterson Ignites Charlotte Surge, Clinches Second AAC Weekly Honor

In a sensational display of athletic prowess, Lu’Cye Patterson has once again blazed his way to the top, snagging his second American Athletic Conference weekly honor of the season. The league’s announcement this Monday heralded Patterson as a standout force on the AAC Honor Roll, underscoring his pivotal role in propelling the Niners to a stellar week.

Patterson, a dynamo on the court, led the charge for Charlotte in their conquests over Rice and North Texas, posting a staggering average of 21 points and 4.5 rebounds in the two-game stretch. This scoring clinic has been a testament to Patterson’s burgeoning reputation as a go-to player in clutch situations.

The showdown against Rice last Tuesday was a showcase of Patterson’s nerve and skill. Charlotte, staring down a 20-point deficit in the first half, found salvation in Patterson’s game-high 22 points. In a thrilling twist, it was Patterson’s cool execution from the free-throw line that forced the game into overtime, followed by a killer three-pointer in the extra session, steering the Niners to an electrifying 81-79 victory.

The momentum continued unabated into Saturday’s face-off with North Texas at home. Dominance was the theme as Charlotte led from start to finish, cruising to a 56-44 triumph. Patterson, a Minneapolis, Minn. native, was again at the forefront, dropping a game-high 20 points and setting a personal record with four three-pointers on seven attempts. His sharpshooting was particularly lethal from downtown, with a 64 percent success rate across both games.

This victory lap against North Texas was more than just a win; it catapulted the Niners to the apex of The American standings, a position they’re eager to cement.

Patterson’s season has been nothing short of spectacular. Leading the team with an average of 13.8 points per game, he’s also contributing 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, numbers that only scratch the surface of his impact on the court.

Recalling his first AAC Honor Roll nod on January 8, Patterson’s repeat performance cements his status as a key player in the conference. His recognition follows on the heels of teammate Igor Milicic Jr., who graced the honor roll last week, highlighting Charlotte’s deep bench strength.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Patterson to see if he can continue this high-octane performance and lead the Niners to greater heights. For now, his second AAC weekly honor is a resounding affirmation of his talent and an exciting promise of what’s to come.

