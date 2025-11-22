Friday, November 21, 2025
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

M*cbeth: Blood And Duty At Central Piedmont Nov. 21-22

What to expect

  • Student artists reimagine one of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, exploring themes of violence, ambition, love, and death.
  • Performed against the eerie backdrop of an autumn night, watch a tyrant rise and fall—just don’t say the name.

When

  • Fri., Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sat., Nov. 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Where

  • Cato Campus, Amphitheater

Details

  • This is an outdoor, traveling show. The audience will follow actors short distances to different locations.
  • The route is ramped, and wheelchairs and scooters are welcome.
  • It will be cold, so dress warmly.

Cost

  • Free

Recommended age

  • 13+

Questions?

