M*cbeth: Blood And Duty At Central Piedmont Nov. 21-22
What to expect
- Student artists reimagine one of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, exploring themes of violence, ambition, love, and death.
- Performed against the eerie backdrop of an autumn night, watch a tyrant rise and fall—just don’t say the name.
When
- Fri., Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m.
- Sat., Nov. 22, at 7:00 p.m.
Where
- Cato Campus, Amphitheater
Details
- This is an outdoor, traveling show. The audience will follow actors short distances to different locations.
- The route is ramped, and wheelchairs and scooters are welcome.
- It will be cold, so dress warmly.
Cost
- Free
Recommended age
- 13+
Questions?
- Please contact Elizabeth Sickerman