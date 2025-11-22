Queens University Women’s Volleyball Earns Postseason Conference Honors

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s volleyball program collected multiple postseason honors on Wednesday as freshman outside hitter Elizabeth Layson was named to the 2025 ASUN All-Freshman Team, while setter Callie DeSchryver and libero Tilley Collins were selected to the ASUN All-Academic Team.

Layson put together one of the strongest freshman campaigns in the conference, leading Queens in kills (290), kills per set (2.64), total attacks (724) and points (322.0). She ranked among the top first-year players in the ASUN in every major offensive category and was one of only two Royals to appear in all 110 sets. Layson added 60 total blocks (0.55/set), the most among freshman pin hitters in the league, while hitting .227 on high volume as Queens’ primary offensive option.

“I am very proud of Elizabeth [Layson]’s season,” Head Coach Matt Stolz said. “Her goal was to be on the all-freshman team when we started the year. Through her hard work and determination, she not only lead the team but accomplished her goal. We are so proud to have her as a Royal.”

Her contributions propelled Layson among Queens’ top front-row defenders and providing consistent production in both non-conference and ASUN play. Layson’s performance played a major role in Queens doubling its win total from the previous season.

Layson marks the first ASUN All-Freshman honoree in the Division I era of the program.

Callie DeSchryver earned ASUN All-Academic honors after a strong junior season on the court and in the classroom. DeSchryver totaled 235 kills, 28 assists, 19 aces, and 206 digs, while adding 46 total blocks across 91 sets. Off the court, she continues to excel academically.

Libero Tilley Collins joined DeSchryver on the All-Academic Team following a standout junior campaign. Collins ranked fifth in the ASUN in digs per set (3.99) and led Queens with 439 digs and 23 aces, appearing in all 110 sets. She anchored the Royals’ back row while maintaining strong academic performance.

Queens will face #3 EKU in the ASUN Quarterfinals on Thursday inside Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

