Mom’s Dream Becomes Real At Carolinas College Of Health Sciences

Melissa Milligan had accomplished her dream of getting all her children a college education. But what about that other dream? The one she’d put on hold for decades while focusing on her family? “I thought this might be the time,” she remembers. “I said ‘let’s see what I can do.’” She started by taking some of her nursing pre-requisites at a local college and then decided it was time to apply to nursing schools. Carolinas College of Health Sciences was always at the top of her list, following her son, Andrew, who had graduated from CCHS. So, Melissa applied.

