NCAA All-American Joins Queens University Charlotte Coaching Staff

Queens University of Charlotte Associate Athletic Director and Director of Swimming Jeff Dugdale has announced the addition of Meredith Cavalier to his staff as an assistant swimming coach. Cavalier, a four-time NCAA DI All-American swimmer, joins the Royals after coaching summer league swimming for six seasons, spending the 2023 season at Myers Park Country Club.



“A former ACC Champion and NCAA All-American, Meredith has and continues to live a lifestyle of excellence,” Dugdale commented. “Meredith is another addition to our staff that will help deliver an amazing experience. I can’t wait for our team to work with her.”

