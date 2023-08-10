YUNG Citizen And The Charlotte Music Department Offer A Free Event At Rowe Recital Hall

Hip-Hop artist YUNG Citizen, the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), and the UNC Charlotte Music Department present a free event that combines music and mental health. Ohavia Phillips moderates a discussion at 4:00 pm followed by a live performance by YUNG Citizen and members of the Charlotte Strings Collective at 7:00 pm.

YUNG Citizen’s project, titled The Morning Pages, is packed with honesty and vulnerability and stems from his own mental health journey. Music and conversation come together around one of the most important topics in today’s time.

