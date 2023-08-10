April Marten Exhibit In Side Rowe Gallery At Charlotte Aug 28

The Function of an Imaginary is a site-specific installation by April Marten. Originally based on her MFA thesis at the University of Tennessee, this will be the work’s first showing. It extends from the schema of a cathedral, though wonky and unfamiliar.

Patrons enter the liminal space of a narthex through an entrance flanked by floating, upside-down furniture, before entering the nave. Emanating light, moving images, sweet smells, and sounds layer the central space with an ominous yet attractive, multi-sensory experience.

The Function of an Imaginary

August 28 – September 29

Gallery Reception/Performance: September 14, 5:00-7:30pm

