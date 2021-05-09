NCSU Says NC Deal With Apple Big Win

“This is a really big win for the state of North Carolina,” said Nathan Goldman, an assistant professor of accounting at N.C. State’s Poole College of Management who co-authored the study with lecturer Erynn Stainback.

Apple is receiving $846 million worth of tax benefits over a 39-year period via the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/did-the-state-strike-a-good-deal-with-apple-ncsu-researchers-say-yes/