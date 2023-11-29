Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Central Piedmont Community College

Need A Little Christmas At Central Piedmont From Dec 8

CStandard ,

Need A Little Christmas is a seasonal Radio City Music Hall-style show that includes beautifully choreographed tap numbers by a kick line, a Santa’s workshop, a heartfelt military tribute performance, international holiday customs, and a grand nativity conclusion. Featuring a cast of over forty-five performers and 450 spectacular costumes, Need a Little Christmas is a perfect holiday tradition for family, friends, and co-workers.

Central Piedmont’s New Theater

SHOW TIMES

  •  8 DEC 2023
  •  7:00 PM
  •  9 DEC 2023
  •  3:00 PM
  •  9 DEC 2023
  •  7:00 PM
  •  10 DEC 2023
  •  3:00 PM
  •  10 DEC 2023
  •  7:00 PM
  •  15 DEC 2023
  •  7:00 PM
  •  16 DEC 2023
  •  3:00 PM
  •  16 DEC 2023
  •  7:00 PM
  •  17 DEC 2023
  •  3:00 PM
  •  17 DEC 2023
  •  7:00 PM
  •  21 DEC 2023
  •  3:00 PM
  •  21 DEC 2023
  •  7:00 PM

