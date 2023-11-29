Need A Little Christmas At Central Piedmont From Dec 8
Need A Little Christmas is a seasonal Radio City Music Hall-style show that includes beautifully choreographed tap numbers by a kick line, a Santa’s workshop, a heartfelt military tribute performance, international holiday customs, and a grand nativity conclusion. Featuring a cast of over forty-five performers and 450 spectacular costumes, Need a Little Christmas is a perfect holiday tradition for family, friends, and co-workers.
Central Piedmont’s New Theater
SHOW TIMES
- 8 DEC 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 9 DEC 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 9 DEC 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 10 DEC 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 10 DEC 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 15 DEC 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 16 DEC 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 16 DEC 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 17 DEC 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 17 DEC 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 21 DEC 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 21 DEC 2023
- 7:00 PM