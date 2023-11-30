Wayland H. Cato Jr. Leaves A Lasting Legacy At Charlotte

In memoriam: Wayland H. Cato Jr., a luminary in the Charlotte business realm and a dedicated philanthropist, passed away on Saturday, November 4, leaving an indelible mark on UNC Charlotte and the wider community. The esteemed figure, who reached the remarkable milestone of 100 years, was not only a recipient of an honorary doctorate in 2002 but also a steadfast advocate for the cause of education throughout his lifetime.

Wayland H. Cato Jr. left an enduring legacy at UNC Charlotte, endowing various scholarship programs, among them the prestigious Wayland H. Cato Jr. Doctoral Fellowship. Recognizing his outstanding leadership in the business domain in the Carolinas, coupled with his unwavering commitment to the nation, state, and local community, Cato was bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the Spring Commencement of 2002.

In acknowledgment of his significant contributions to the realm of education, UNC Charlotte dedicated Cato Hall in 2004. This edifice serves as a cornerstone for pivotal university functions, housing the Office of the Chancellor, the Office of Academic Affairs/Office of the Provost, the Legal Affairs Division, and the Office of Enrollment Management.

A veteran of World War II, Cato not only served his country in the U.S. Navy but also carved out a successful entrepreneurial path. Co-founding the Cato Corporation, a renowned women’s clothing business headquartered in Charlotte, he played a pivotal role in its nationwide expansion. From 1995 to 2002, he served as a director of the UNC Charlotte Foundation, leaving an indelible imprint on the institution.

The Cato name graces multiple college buildings across Charlotte, a testament to the enduring impact of his philanthropy. In a poignant convergence of honor and support, the University’s Cato College of Education was named in recognition of the Cato Corporation’s substantial backing in 2016.

The passing of Wayland H. Cato Jr. follows closely on the heels of the demise of his son, Wayland H. Cato III. Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber extends the University’s heartfelt condolences to the Cato family, expressing enduring gratitude for Mr. Cato’s pivotal contributions to both UNC Charlotte and the city it calls home.

