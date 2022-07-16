New Golf Coach For Queens University Charlotte

Former Charlotte 49er and 2020 CUSA Golfer of the Year, Ashley Fowler, has been named head women’s golf coach for the Royals, Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout announced today. “Ashley is a rising star in coaching that continued to be amplified as we moved through the coaching search process,” Swarthout commented. “Ashley separated herself in her ability to articulate the game and how the experiences on the course can be translated into life experiences.”

