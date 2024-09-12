Pet Therapy Sessions At Central Piedmont

Need a break? Come unwind with our furry friends at Central Piedmont’s Pet Therapy sessions! Whether you’re looking for a moment of calm or simply love furry friends, this is the perfect way to relax and recharge.

Central Campus (Quad): Thurs., Sept. 5 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 10 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 6 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 5 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Levine Campus: Thurs., Sept. 19 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 21 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



