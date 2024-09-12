Pet Therapy Sessions At Central Piedmont
Need a break? Come unwind with our furry friends at Central Piedmont’s Pet Therapy sessions! Whether you’re looking for a moment of calm or simply love furry friends, this is the perfect way to relax and recharge.
- Central Campus (Quad):
- Thurs., Sept. 5 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Thurs., Oct. 10 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Wed., Nov. 6 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 5 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Levine Campus:
- Thurs., Sept. 19 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 21 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.