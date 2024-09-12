Charlotte Earns National Silver Honor For Campus Voting Rate

UNC Charlotte was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for its nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts that fostered high levels of student voter engagement in the 2022 midterm elections.

The University received the 2022 Highest Voter Registration Rate for Conference USA, which was the University’s athletic conference at the time. In fall 2023, Charlotte moved to the American Athletic Conference.

Charlotte also earned a silver seal based on its campus voting rate. These honors reflect UNC Charlotte’s commitment to ensuring that nonpartisan democratic engagement is a defining feature of campus life.

“Our students understand how powerful their vote can be within the community, the state and the country,” said Tamara Johnson, director of engaged scholarship for UNC Charlotte. “The University is proud to be recognized as a higher education institution excelling in nonpartisan student voter engagement.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. UNC Charlotte was recognized alongside more than 500 campuses using data from the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement out of Tufts University, which found that colleges and universities had the second-highest voter turnout among students in a midterm election since NSLVE began measuring this data.

“The ALL IN awards were created to celebrate nonpartisan democratic engagement and the outstanding campus voter registration and turnout rates achieved by our ALL IN campuses,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “Ahead of the 2024 elections, ALL IN campuses are ready to build on the momentum from 2022 to ensure their communities are ready to make an even bigger impact this fall.”

More than 1,060 institutions enrolling more than 10 million students participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, which supports colleges and universities in achieving excellence in nonpartisan student voter engagement.

