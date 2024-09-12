Charlotte Top Performer In 2024 Sustainable Campus Index

UNC Charlotte was honored as a top performer for data accuracy in the 2024 Sustainable Campus Index published by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

UNC Charlotte was among 11 institutions recognized for submitting reports between March 2023 and March 2024 with the fewest data accuracy issues.

The Sustainable Campus Index highlights the most sustainable colleges and universities in 17 impact areas and overall by institution type, as measured by the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System.

Learn more about sustainability initiatives at UNC Charlotte by visiting the sustainability website.

