Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Says Partnership With Eli Lilly Benefits Charlotte

Charlotte leaders, students and Eli Lilly and Company representatives were on hand Friday, Sept. 6, to celebrate the newly renovated William States Lee College of Engineering Industrial Solutions Lab, located in Cameron Hall. The grand opening also marked the beginning of a new partnership with Lilly. In July 2024, Lilly made a contribution to the UNC Charlotte Foundation that enabled endowments to support UNC Charlotte’s engineering students.

“This gift is an excellent example of how public-private partnerships benefit the University and our students, our industry partners and also the Charlotte region and state,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We look forward to growing our partnership with Lilly as they build their presence in the region.”

Lilly’s contribution includes an endowment that is earmarked to ensure the continued success of the renovated space, which was announced during the grand opening as the, “Industrial Solutions Lab, powered by Lilly.” Within this specially equipped laboratory, students collaborate on their senior design projects during their last two semesters. The gift also creates an endowment for multiple scholarships to expand students’ academic opportunities and success.

“Lilly’s generous injection of funding demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing skilled engineering talent through hands-on learning,” said Robert Keynton, dean of the W. S. Lee College of Engineering. “It’s also fulfilling to see another project funded by the North Carolina General Assembly’s recent ‘Engineering North Carolina’s Future’ investment come to life in the renovation of this student space.”

Read more on the W.S. Lee College of Engineering website at https://engr.charlotte.edu/2024/09/11/prescription-for-success-eli-lilly-and-company-supports-students-through-generous-contribution-to-william-states-lee-college-of-engineering/.

MORE >>>