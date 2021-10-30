Pop Star Sybil Newman And Guilford Technical Community College Helps Those In Need Through Titan Link

Sybil Newman insists she is not an angel. Hundreds of Guilford Technical Community College students, past and present, would insist differently.

Newman, who charted top-20 hits in the United States and around the world in the 1990s, heads up the college’s Titan Link program, a program that helps not only GTCC students, but also faculty and staff, smooth over rough patches in their lives. From financial to hardware to software to childcare and transportation, Newman and her group work wonders to make life more navigable for those who may be in need.

