NC State Women’s Cross Country Win 6th Consecutive ACC Championship

The NC State women’s cross country team won its sixth-straight ACC Championship on Friday, taking the title with a total of 20 points. The 20 points scored ties the fewest-ever by an ACC Championship-winning team. The championship is the program’s 27th overall, the second-most by any ACC program in any sport and the most of any ACC women’s program.

https://gopack.com/news/2021/10/29/six-straight-wolfpack-women-win-acc-cross-country-title.aspx