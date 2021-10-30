NC A&T State Partners With Cornell University On Energy Conversion

The College of Engineering (COE) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is partnering with Cornell University on a three-year $800,000 seed grant funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) Partnerships for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) initiative. With the PREM funding, the research team will develop low-dimensional titanium oxynitride-based materials capable of supporting energy conversion reactions. Using materials of incredibly small dimensions (i.e., nanometer width, height or length), researchers will develop ways to split water into oxygen and hydrogen for use in fuel cells and to use solar light in the full spectrum range to convert the sun’s energy into usable electrical energy.

