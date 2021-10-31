College Football In The Carolinas: Week 9

#10 Wake Forest Puts A Whoopin’ On Duke 45-7

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — In front of a sellout crowd (31,613) and the largest number of students to ever attend a football game (4,233) at Truist Field, No. 10 Wake Forest defeated Duke 45-7. Wake Forest is 8-0 for the first time in program history. Additionally, the Demon Deacons are off to their first 5-0 start in conference play for the first time in program history.

https://godeacs.com/news/2021/10/30/football-wake-forest-defeats-duke-behind-complete-team-performance-in-front-of-sellout-crowd-at-truist-field.aspx

#21 Coastal Carolina Beats Troy 35-28

CONWAY, S.C. – With a 35-28 lead and facing a fourth-and-4 from on their own 31-yard line in the fourth quarter, Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer ran a fake punt for 12 yards for a first down to help put the game away as the No. 24 Chanticleers held on for the 35-28 win over the Troy Trojans on a rainy night in Conway, S.C.

https://goccusports.com/news/2021/10/29/football-no-24-coastal-beats-troy-35-28-on-a-rainy-thursday-night.aspx

NC State Gets A Victory Over Louisville 28-13

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Wolfpack gets a 21-point outburst in the final quarter over visiting Louisville to seal the deal under the Carter-Finley Stadium lights. The 28-13 win over the Cardinals, the eight straight home win, also got the Pack to bowl eligibility with the sixth win of the season.

https://gopack.com/news/2021/10/31/football-fourth-quarter-response-leads-to-pack-victory.aspx

UNC Chapel Hill Plays Tough In Loss To Notre Dame 44-34

NOTRE DAME, IND.—Kyren Williams raced 91 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and No. 11 Notre Dame held off Sam Howell and upset-minded North Carolina 44-34 on Saturday night in a game that had over 1,000 yards in offense.

https://goheels.com/news/2021/10/30/football-unc-notre-dame-recap.aspx

UNC Charlotte Stalls Without Starting QB At Western Kentucky 45-13

CHARLOTTE, NC — WKU’s Conference USA-leading offense put up 469 yards of total offense and scored 45 points to post a 45-13 victory over Charlotte (4-4; C-USA: 2-2) in Conference USA East Division action, Saturday.

https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2021/10/30/football-wku-pulls-away-from-charlotte-in-c-usa-east-division-action.aspx

Appalachian State Crushes Louisiana-Monroe 59-28

BOONE, N.C. — Homecoming Saturday in the High Country had no shortage of highlight-reel plays and record-setting moments. App State forced four turnovers and scored seven touchdowns in a dominant first half, setting the stage for a 59-28 victory against Sun Belt foe ULM in front of 29,321 fans on a rainy afternoon at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

https://appstatesports.com/news/2021/10/30/football-first-place-mountaineers-overpower-ulm.aspx

Clemson Beats Florida State On A Late Drive 30-20

CLEMSON, S.C. – After a defensive touchdown gave Florida State a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, Clemson freshman Will Shipley capped a three-play, 58-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the lead for good with 2:53 to play as Clemson held on for a 30-20 win.

https://clemsontigers.com/final-clemson-30-florida-state-20/

Shaw Bears Maul Winston-Salem State 28-0

RALEIGH, NC – The Shaw University football team outscored Winston-Salem State University 28-0 after halftime to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a 38-14 senior day win Saturday afternoon inside the George Williams Athletic Complex in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) contest.

https://www.shawbears.com/sports/fball/2021-22/releases/20211030p8wp0z

Johnson C. Smith Bulls Stampede Saint Augustine’s 34-13

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Johnson C. Smith University football team roared out to a 14-7 lead in the first half, and then used a strong passing game and opportunistic defense to top Saint Augustine’s University on Homecoming winning 34-13, at the Irwin Belk Complex on Saturday afternoon in nationally televised game.

https://goldenbullsports.com/news/2021/10/30/football-jcsu-tops-saint-augustines-for-homecoming-34-13.aspx

Fayetteville State Blanks Livingstone 34-0

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – The Fayetteville State Broncos (7-1 overall, 6-0 CIAA) secured its fourth consecutive berth into the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Football Championship game with a 34-0 shutout of Livingstone (1-8, 1-5) in the Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium.

https://fsubroncos.com/news/2021/10/30/football-fayetteville-state-claims-fourth-straight-ciaa-southern-division-title-with-34-0-shutout-of-livingstone.aspx

NC A&T State Drop Homecoming Game To Monmouth 35-16

GREENSBORO, NC — The North Carolina A&T Aggies were on the wrong side of history on Saturday afternoon inside Truist Stadium in front of a sell-out crowd, losing their first homecoming game since 2010 as Big South Conference preseason-favorite Monmouth defeated A&T, 35-16.

https://ncataggies.com/news/2021/10/30/football-a-ts-nine-game-homecoming-winning-streak-comes-to-end-with-monmouth-win.aspx

Charleston Southern Rolls By Campbell 27-14

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern took advantage of a turnover on the game’s opening kickoff and built a sizeable margin only to add a late score to put Campbell away for good in a 27-14 Big South victory Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Field.

http://www.csusports.com/news/2021/10/30/football-start-to-finish-csu-rolls-over-campbell.aspx

East Carolina Pirates Ride A Storm Over South Florida 29-14

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU Pirates, ignited by a third-quarter interception return for a score by Malik Fleming , stormed back in the second half for a 29-14 win over South Florida, delighting a rain-soaked crowd of 32,015 in a nationally-televised game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/10/29/football-ecu-tops-usf-in-american-action-29-14.aspx

Western Carolina Dominates Wofford 41-21

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Returning to the starting lineup, quarterback Rogan Wells threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and wide receiver Raphael Williams caught a school-record 16 passes for 177 receiving yards and two TDs as Western Carolina won its second-straight Southern Conference road game, defeating Wofford 41-21 at Gibbs Stadium.

https://catamountsports.com/news/2021/10/30/football-catamounts-dominant-in-41-21-road-win-at-wofford.aspx

The Citadel Falls To Mercer 34-7

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football team got on the board early, but it was not to be as the Bulldogs fell, 34-7, to Mercer Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.

https://citadelsports.com/news/2021/10/30/football-bulldogs-drop-home-contest-to-mercer.aspx

Elizabeth City Loses To Virginia Union 44-14

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Elizabeth City Vikings lose to Virginia Union 44-14 at Roebuck Stadium.

https://ecsuvikings.com/index.aspx

Chowan Hawks Swoop Down On Virginia State 38-30

ETTRICK, VA. – The Chowan Football team snapped their three game skid to give the Hawks their first winning season under head coach Mark Hall with a 38-30 victory over Virginia State in CIAA Northern Division action on Saturday afternoon.

https://gocuhawks.com/news/2021/10/30/football-hawks-cause-four-trojan-turnovers-to-win-38-30.aspx

SC State Bulldogs Scoot By NC Central 27-24

DURHAM, NC—South Carolina State pulled out a close, 27-24, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) win over North Carolina Central Saturday (Oct. 30th) at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

https://www.scsuathletics.com/news/2021/10/31/football-bulldogs-edge-eagles-in-meac-showdown-27-24.aspx

Davidson Wildcats Offense Too Much For Morehead State 29-22

MOREHEAD, KY. — The Davidson Wildcats now sit alone atop the PFL after defeating Morehead State 29-22 on Saturday at Jayne Stadium behind a huge offensive effort and two Dylan Sparks’ touchdowns.

https://davidsonwildcats.com/news/2021/10/30/football-wildcats-take-down-morehead-state-remain-undefeated-in-conference-play.aspx

Presbyterian Drops PFL Game To Stetson 56-14

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College football team dropped Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Stetson by the count of 56-14 at Bailey Memorial Stadium in PFL action.

https://gobluehose.com/news/2021/10/30/football-stetson-tops-blue-hose-in-pfl-action.aspx

Gardner-Webb Loses Close To Kennesaw State 34-30

KENNESAW, Ga. – Gardner-Webb gave No. 10 Kennesaw State all it could handle for 60 minutes Saturday afternoon, but the Owls scored with 11 seconds left to pull out a 34-30 decision at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

https://gwusports.com/news/2021/10/30/football-gardner-webb-falls-late-34-30-at-no-10-kennesaw-state-saturday-afternoon.aspx

Furman Paladins Slip At Chattanooga 13-3

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Chattanooga combined balanced offense with strong defensive play to beat Furman, 13-3, in Southern Conference football action Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium.

https://furmanpaladins.com/news/2021/10/30/football-furman-falls-at-chattanooga-13-3.aspx

Elon 3-Game Win Streak Broken At James Madison 45-21

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Midway through the second quarter, the Elon University football team stood toe-to-toe with No. 5 James Madison. But with the score tied at 14-14, the JMU Dukes scored 31 consecutive points and ended Elon’s three-game win streak 45-21 Saturday.

https://elonphoenix.com/news/2021/10/30/football-no-5-james-madison-snaps-elons-three-game-win-streak.aspx