Priority Registration Oct 20 At Central Piedmont For Spring 2024

You can jump to the front of the line for choosing classes at Central Piedmont Community College. Priority registration for spring 2024 classes begins Friday, Oct. 20, depending on the number of credits you have completed. Make sure you have consulted with your academic advisor and are prepared with which classes you should take. Spring open registration will begin Oct. 30. (Registration for fall and the winter session is ongoing for classes that have not yet started.)

Register for classes you need for your program in MyCollege: Select “Student Planning” to choose classes for your schedule.

Add your courses to your shopping cart, and on your priority registration date/time, go to MyCollege to check out.

If you owe more than $200 in tuition for a term, the new Tuition Payment Plan will help spread out your bill into smaller payments.

Need help with anything? Email navigate@cpcc.edu (en Español: ayuda@cpcc.edu) or call 704.330.2722.

