Queens University Charlotte #8 In The South For Teaching

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Queens University of Charlotte 8th among regional universities in the South for undergraduate teaching. The category focuses on “schools whose faculty and administrators are committed to teaching undergraduate students in a high-quality manner,” according to U.S. News. The rankings are based on peer surveys from college presidents, provosts and other administrators.

Queens’ commitment to teaching excellence is seen through several initiatives, including the Center for the Advancement of Faculty Excellence (CAFÉ).

Under the leadership of Kevin Gannon, Ph.D., CAFÉ has implemented a wide range of initiatives, including tailored guidance and support to faculty members, online resources, workshops and continuing education courses, and faculty work groups.

These initiatives have resulted in several notable achievements such as improved teaching practices, enhanced research productivity, and strengthened community engagement. “None of those things can happen without the faculty, and robust professional development and support for them and their work,” said Gannon. “It’s a real privilege to lead these efforts at Queens, and to be in a community with such thoughtful and caring educators.”

Undergraduate students are also exposed to a dynamic academic curriculum, called the Queens Path, which prepares students for their futures by fostering critical thinking, adaptability, and a commitment to integrity and compassion.

A suite of core learning experiences along the Queens Path leads students on a transformative educational journey that includes a unique and creative General Education program, community-engaged learning in classes, life-changing study abroad experiences with funding provided, internship courses for every student built into the curriculum, and faculty-student mentor relationships.

“The Queens Path’s unique blend of academics, experiential learning, and community engagement has set us apart from our peers,” said Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs. “By providing students with opportunities to apply their knowledge in real-world settings and develop strong interpersonal skills, the Queens Path has not only enhanced their educational journey but has also helped us to achieve the honor of being recognized among universities in our region.”

Recognized for its commitment to student success and faculty excellence, Queens also secured a top 20 ranking overall within the same region. Now in its 40th year, the rankings evaluate national colleges and universities on measures of academic quality and place an emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students.

