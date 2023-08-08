Queens University Charlotte Adds High Energy To Athletic Communications

Queens University of Charlotte Assistant A.D. for Communications Phylicia Short is pleased to welcome Chloe Burdette as an Assistant Director for Athletic Communications on Monday afternoon. Burdette comes to the Queen City after previously serving as an Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at UVA-Wise.



“I am excited to add Chloe to our team for the upcoming season,” said Short. “Her talents paired with her high energy will be a great addition to the athletic communications team at Queens as we continue our transition to Division 1. The coverage she will provide for her teams will aid the growth of our visibility and viability moving forward.”

