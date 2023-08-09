Charlotte Website Redesign Seeks Positive Impact On User Experience

UNC Charlotte is currently undertaking a website information architecture and redesign project. The project’s overarching goal is to positively impact user experience throughout the University’s homepage (charlotte.edu) and other websites, commonly called subdomain sites, for audiences including prospective students and their families/support systems; community members, current faculty, staff, and students; and other University stakeholders.

At the helm of the work underway is a team comprised of members from University Communications and OneIT/Web Services. Together, they are working with Savas Labs, Inc., and stakeholders from across the University who will be brought in to provide valuable input and feedback.

