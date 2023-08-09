Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse Jump Starts Its Roster

Charlotte 49ers women’s lacrosse head coach Clare Short has announced the first seven players for her inaugural recruiting class.



Short has signed Mary Allen, out of Rockville, Md., Alexa Ayotte out of Port Jefferson, N.Y., Karsen Corbett, of Pinehurst, N.C., Mia Guarini, from Sherborn, Mass., Gabriella Suglia, of Cutchogue, N.Y., and Reagan Underwood, from Midlothian, Va. and welcomed in Rylee Dockery, a transfer from Kennesaw State.



“We are very excited about this class in our Year Zero,” Short said. “Being able to bring on student-athletes before competing in Spring of 2025, it gives us a jump start to build up our roster. This incoming class is making history by being the first NCAA Lacrosse athletes on campus. They represent everything we look for in a student-athlete; they are driven, successful leaders. As we build the foundation of this program, these seven women will be the building blocks for our success. They will play a vital role in creating our team culture which will allow us to be competitive in the conference and across the division.”

