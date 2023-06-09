Queens University Charlotte Athletes Win Mark Kelso “Just Show Up” Award

After the conclusion of Queens’ first season as a Division I institution, the athletics department has rolled out the winners of their post-season honors.

Additional department awards will be released weekly during the month of June and early-July as Queens will announce winners of the Royals Sportsmanship Award, Male and Female Comeback Athletes of the Year, Pamela Davies Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year, and the Male and Female Senior Athletes of the Year. There will also be awards presented for Team Comeback Wins of the Year, Team Upset Wins of the Year, Individual Championship Performances of Year, and Team Championship Performances of the Year, among others.

Mark Kelso “Just Show Up” Award



Presented by the Department of Athletics to a student-athlete who has made a difference in the Queens community by ‘showing up’. Particular emphasis will be on demonstrated acts of university-wide involvement and impactful visibility within the greater Queens community.

Winners – Jan Delkeskamp (Men’s Swimming) & Colby Dugdale (Women’s Lacrosse)

