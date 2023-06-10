Charlotte Pole Vaulter Earns NCAA All-America Honors

Charlotte pole vaulter Riley Felts earned Second Team All-America honors at the NCAA Championships in the final of the women’s Pole Vault.

Felts finished in 16th place in the pole vault, which earned the redshirt junior the Second Team All-America distinction. Felts finished with a vault of 4.00m (13’1.5) to close out her outdoor season. Felts matches fellow Charlotte pole vaulter Sarah Brown, who also earned Second Team All-America honors after a 12th place finish in the pole vault during the 2021 NCAA Championships.

