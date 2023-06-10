Charlotte Professor Appointed Belk College Of Business Dean

Tao-Hsien “Dolly” King, Rush S. Dickson Professor of Finance, will step in as interim dean of the Belk College of Business during Jennifer L. Troyer’s appointment as interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Both appointments are effective immediately.

King joined UNC Charlotte in 2006 when the Belk College of Business launched the Ph.D. in Finance program. A prolific researcher in the areas of corporate finance and fixed income securities, King has served in a number of administrative posts in the Belk College including as chair of the Department of Finance and associate dean for graduate programs and research.

