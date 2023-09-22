Queens University Charlotte Cross-Country Earn ASUN Honors

The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s cross-country teams got their first ASUN weekly honors as Victor Tvistholm Jorgensen won the men cross-country Freshman of the Week and Livia Wespe won the women’s cross-country Freshman of the Week.



“Both were recruited with high expectations,” said Coach Krolick. “It’s great to see them finding their stride immediately with us and fitting into our system here. This is just the start for both of them.”

