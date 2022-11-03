Queens University Charlotte Hosts Nucor Corporation CEO Nov 9

Queens University of Charlotte hosts Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation for a very special Distinguished Leaders in Action discussion on November 9, 2022.

The Leaders in Action Lecture Series provides the McColl School of Business and Queens University’s campus community with an opportunity to interact with and be exposed to a variety of leaders with varying leadership styles and experiences. The lecture events are hosted in an intimate setting where the audience can ask questions and hear personal and professional leadership experiences from our guests.

